Disabled persons car replacement fund

My disabled husband and I are barely making it paycheck to paycheck as most are today. However a few months ago our only means of transportation was hit in our own driveway. It's was late at night and raining when I heard a crash outside. Now on our street there is a car parked almost in front of every house. I was always afraid of my car being hit so I never parked on the street only in my drive way. Well one night I heard a crash,and went out to see if anyone was hurt. When I went outside I saw no damage at first. I was looking up and down the street. It took me a full minute to notice something didn't look right,my car was parked in my neighbors yard facing the wrong direction from where I left it. It still took me another minute to understand what I was seeing. The crash I heard was someone hitting my car hard enough to move it out of my driveway and into neighbors yard. Of course whoever hit it was long gone and since it was late and raining no one saw anything. I called the police knowing they could not really help,but my husband wanted me to do I did. He thought the neighbors across the street may have ring cameras,they didn't. The police said even if they had it probably would not pick up plate number of car...they didn't want to do anything anyway was the feeling I got from them. The only insurance we had on it was liability so there was no use filing. I've never used a service like this before. The car was paid for and as I've said our only way to get around. My husband's disability is from stomach and esophagus cancer. He has drainage that seeps from his intestines that he feels everyone can smell. It has caused him not only physical discomfort but psychological issues to the point where the stress of it sometimes causes seizures. It's hard to get him to leave the house even for Drs visits with our car but to have to ride a bus with other people almost makes him catatonic. I understand everyone is hurting for money and it's really hard for me to ask for help this way but it's painful to see my husband so distraught like he is. If someone could donate a small mechanacly fit pickup or car in lew of cash that would help us so much. I know it will be hard to buy a good vehicle for 3000 but I know there's one out there. I really can't afford payments rt now and even though the airbags did not blow the car is totaled so I'm not going be able to use it as a down payment or trade in even if I could afford payments. The only income we have is his disability and a small siphen from his insurance for me to stay home to care for him. With the way my health is I'm not sure I could go back to work now anyway. I've only worked in convience stores and nursing homes, so office work or work from home I'm most likely not qualified for. I want to thank you all for considering helping me. If all you can do is pray for us, know all prayer is more than welcome. I know all things are possible with God. I feel he led me here to get what we need. God bless and keep everyone of you reading this now. Thank you.