Disabled need help with rent and deposit

I have been residing in my home for 11 years and my landlord passed away. The property was given to the city to turn it into a pet park and after talking to the mayor he said they would be my new landlord. Well the city decided they don't want that and told me I had to vacate the property by 5/6/2026 but I had to resort to begging for an extra month, so now I have until 6/30/2026. I am disabled with no help and only live off $827.00 per month, not even enough to rent as truck to move my belongings nor pay current bills or pay first month rent and deposit. I am putting faith in people that actually cares. Please if you can't donate please share to others. The photo I will post is my vacate notice before I got the extra month to vacate.