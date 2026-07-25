Disabled & my elderly mom starting over!

Hi my name is Suzanne on June 8th, 2024 my life changed for the worse. I was a homeless addict I was rushed to the hospital because I would walk and fall and on this day I fell unable to walk when I got to hospital and they took bloodwork I found out I had Osteomyelitis discitis Mersa and I was sepsis in my spine. I had to have emergency lumbar back surgery and during back surgery I was given a medication that begin with the word sulfa and it stopped my heart. I was allergic to it where I slipped into a coma for a week, and when they pulled the tubes, thank God Jesus, Stayed by my side and I was able to wake up. However, once I woke up, I noticed it was paralyzed from the waist down. I also found out I had advanced stage five chronic kidney disease, chronic acute liver cirrhosis, plus a lot of other bad things I started dialysis from that point it was often on it since the past two years and I’ve been in the nursing home, however, in September 26th and 27th 2024, my elderly parents were home alone, and there was a storm hurricane Helene Which flooded my parents house thank God they were able to wave to the water that feces and everything in it because the sewage backed up in my parents worked so hard for they lost everything the house was totaled. My twin sister came down from Virginia and pick my parents up and my nieces and nephew, cleaned out my parents house and threw everything away. It was garbage it was nasty. They close the sewage lines when I knew it was gonna storm, which in return backed up in the homes a lot of people lost everything. So while my parents were living in Virginia with my twin sister, my father, with all the stress of losing everything, he works so hard for over the years including there Vehicles, so it took a toll on him, especially more than it did my mom say she was healthier than my dad so January 28 I believe it was my dad passed away in 2025 which made matters worse for my mom health wise she’s been really stressed. My parents worked a lot especially my dad 7 days a week to provide for us 7 kids he did not believe in getting welfare and he never used it not even for insurance. Threw all that I was in the nursing home still doing dialysis off and on plus I’m still paralyzed to this day I’m still dealing with advanced stage five Chronic kidney disease, chronic acute Liver cirrhosis and and a lot of other health issues both mentally and physically im fighting for disability and have already been denied and in the process and my first appeal. Since all this started with my health issues I was with a man for 30 years their two beautiful kids end up leaving me because I feel sick in the hospital and took everything I own in storage and sold it and gave it to his new girlfriend. Thank goodness my kids are grown and on their own I’m just trying to get help to get all of the lives back and get me and my mom a safe place to live area as I’m disabled and she’s almost 80 I would really really appreciate any help prayers even a dollar will work everything else that’s up just trying to get us in a safe place and back on our feet again. I’m no longer able to be in like a homeless shelter anything like that does being in a wheelchair and with my health issues it’s not safe for me with having a port in an hour all the time for my dialysis my mom pushing 89 best to say me and my ex are over with I’m sober two years now I feel great when do I am sick and in a wheelchair which isn’t fun it’s hard to use so I have to find a place that’s handicap accessible. I am sorry for the punctuation in my grammar I am not good at doing this kind of things I didn’t know where to start I’m just extremely desperate it’s embarrassing and I don’t know what else to do. I’m just blessed I have God by my side to I pray every day I would just love to be able to tell me why male with you ain’t gotta worry when people help us get on her feet again and we have a place to live now we can stay together. The nursing home I’ve been in for two years Can no longer offer me physical therapy because my insurance being Medicaid my mom has rheumatoid arthritis and does infusion is the fact that she’s never been on this before and I would never let her be homeless I figure out something from home if y’all can please pray for us if you’re able to please share this post i’m sorry the way I worded everything I’m not good at this stuff and I’m very nervous I can now because all I’ve done with getting sober I can have have a relationship with my 6 year old grandson and he will be able to come stay over on weekends or when there’s no school. I will also be able to spend quality time with my mom as the last 30 years my ex kept me away he was mentally and physically abusive now that he’s been out of our lives I was able to visit my dad in Virginia before he passed away well like a month before his passing my best friend picked me up from the nursing home on a loa and drove me all the way to Virginia to my twin sisters house to surprise my dad that’s the only thing he wanted for Christmas and he got it. Any way thank you all very much from the bottom of my heart for reading my story and if your able to pray for my mom and I I’d really appreciate it and if your able to donate thank you from the bottom of my heart just to make sure I can give my mom a safe place to live were her and I can help one another and I’ll also be able to help her for being such an amazing mother no matter what I was going threw she never gave up on me and she told me the other day she so blessed she has her baby girl back she no longer has to worry about me.. thank you all and god bless love hugs and prayers to you all.