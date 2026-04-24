Disabled Mother and daughter need a home please

My daughter moved her camper in on my spot in the campground and someone reported it so now they kicked both of us out we have been offered a mobile home in another park for $6,000 please please please help or we are going to lose both our campers and be homeless









My beautiful daughter who's been through immense challenges and disappointments through out her entire life she has just had the worst thing in the world happened to her, she lost her The love of her life, her fiance of 9 yrs. They were living with his mother who was not a very pleasant person to be around but my daughter worked very hard to be the buffer between her and her son and the excruciating pain he was going through in this last year. He had a medical issue with his feet and the hospitals, because he had no insurance pretty much through him out and didn't take care of him.

My daughter was there throughout the whole thing 7/24 care and his mother's home until the day he passed. As soon as that happened the sisters brother-in-law's nieces nephews All converged on the house and went through their stuff taking what they wanted and treating her horribly, like somehow she was the enemy. I myself have never known a love that my daughter had with this man they were blessed to know each other and they loved each other unconditionally. Something like this shouldn't happen to your own child, to watch her be treated the way she was by this family and to watch her suffer silently while they totally disrespected her.

So at this time I'm asking for some help because I myself am a disabled and live in an RV Park I cannot take her in my home because of the size and the fact that she has three pups one's hers and two is his and I have two myself we are trying to find something together that we can afford, both being on social security, she's disabled from polio and I am disabled from kidney transplant cancer and other issues.

She is staying in a carport at this time until we can get something together. As much as we prepared and set it up for her to live in when it rains it's soaking wet and when it's 100° it's understandably hot.

We have prayed, we have manifested positive affirmations And we have begged using the site GoFundMe and nothing. we have done what we know to do in order for us to find a home together. I'm trying to sell my RV which is probably only worth about 5,000 it's been into accidents and it barely runs and it's not selling we were hoping to have that put down on something.

I know God gives us what we can handle and a lot of us are asking how much can we handle, this is the truest test that we have ever been through and hoping there are good souls out there left to help us out.