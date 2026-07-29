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Disabled husband and wife natural disaster help

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCRAIG LITTRELL

Fundraiser funds will be received by CRAIG LITTRELL

Disabled husband and wife natural disaster help

I am disabled I have heart troubles possibility going paralyzed on social security disability my wife is a bad diabetic and is legally blind she can not see got denied for social security disability even though she's legally blind cannot get her diabetes insulin shots no insurance we had three trees and our power pole go into our trailer on March 31st 2025 from a storm in Georgia we was only able to get help through the Red Cross of $850 could not get no help from FEMA you're not getting no help from the churches around here if you're not getting no help from Georgia's governor or any kind of government help other than the Red Cross we was living in a tent during the summer she started my wife getting worse from seeing no more and now she cannot see but bright lights so I had to get her out of the tent before winter and I had to get a shed that we are renting to own a 12x40 I get a social security disability check of only $1191 a month by the time I pay all my bills that check is gone that day and I am still short around $500 a month because the shed causes $588 a month I try to do some doordashing and Sparks so we can eat because we do not have a kitchen so I try to make money doing doordash so we can eat every night my health has been getting worse I have heart troubles a stent in my heart I have breathing problems emphysema I have back pain severely and for the past 6 months my right side of my body my hands my feet have been numb my doctor wants me to have an MRI done he thinks a nerve is being pinched in my spine possibly making me go paralyzed so I am trying to find help God I need help please my car is barely hanging on I'm having to put money into it all the time because it's wanting to break down if it breaks down me and my wife will lose everything I am about 2 months behind on my shed payment because because I have not been able to work that much because of my health getting so bad so we are about to lose the only home we have now and I'm trying to find help to pay for the shed to pay it off it is which is about $18,000 I had to take a loan just so I can get the materials to get the shed set up so I owe about $8,000 on the loan and I'm trying to get to materials so I can insulate put sheetrock up and to turn this into a tiny home before something happens to me so I'm trying to get it all done before that happens hopefully it doesn't but my luck is no good so it'll probably happen to me I am just trying to get everything done to get all the materials just in case something happens and I will have all this done from my wife I am trying to find help please help us I do not know what to do anymore and not get no help from any government any churches family I just don't know anymore please help us you thank you very much and God bless

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