Disabled grandmother and grandson struggling

My name is Robyn, I'm a disabled grandmother with severe PTSD and other serious health issues, raising my grandson alone. My best friend/ life partner died and we lost half the income needed to sustain our home. Over 90% of my income goes just for rent, and I now have to juggle what bills to pay and how to get our other necessities (cleaning, hygiene, clothing, etc) I am working to find other means as I move forward, but for now I would just like to stock up on the necessities so I can finally get a little breathing room. I have no family or friends to reach out to for help so this is my last resort and I'm praying for an angel with a big heart. Thank you