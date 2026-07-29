Disabled and Struggling Asking for Help

Life has changed in ways I never expected. Due to my disability and ongoing health struggles, I am currently unable to work and provide for myself the way I once could. Everyday tasks have become difficult, and the financial stress has only made things harder.





I have always tried to stay strong and handle things on my own, but right now I truly need help. Between medical expenses, bills, transportation, food, and basic living costs, things have become overwhelming. My condition has made it difficult to maintain stable employment, and despite my efforts, I am struggling to keep up.



