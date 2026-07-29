Disabled amputee veteran needs a new chair badly

Hello, My name is Christopher Wren,I'm 45 years old and a disabled wheelchair bound amputee veteran. Recently I just came out of homelessness after my wife left me for another guy and divorced me to a wonderful location in Harrison Arkansas called Warriors Retreat which is a budding yet still under construction veteran community set to house 14 veterans within the next few months with plans to expand on the owner Scott Swanson's dream. Personally I absolutely love it out here. Country scenery, lots of wildlife and especially peace and camaraderie with fellow veterans. Everything is just about perfect except for one thing...My wheelchair. I have a higher end Quantum Q6 edge 3 with ilevel that is a fantastic chair for flat level surfaces such as indoors and city sidewalks, however I am having issues with it binding up and getting stuck in the gravel out here. I have on many occasions had to climb out of my chair to dig it out by hand and it's very very difficult for me to do so. It causes wear and tear on both my body and the chair itself. This chair weighs almost 500lbs and though I love it, I'm trying to get something more suitable for outdoors that I can truly go wherever I want to go without fear of becoming stuck. I have found a chair that would be absolutely ideal for nearly any terrain I could run across. It's called a Spinit Irontrail 4wd all terrain electric wheelchair that has 4 motors, extremely long range capabilities, 14 inch x 5 inch pneumatic tires, reclining seat etc. Problem being is it's $5,500 and I only get $1014 per month and still have many bills to pay including rent, cell phone, auto insurance and of course the all important food. I am asking for donations in order to get this fantastic machine in order to be able to get out and about into nature and not worry about ever getting stuck again with my current chair. As of right now I'm confined to my front porch and don't even have the independence to take out my own garbage with the dumpster 20ft from my door as I will get stuck in the gravel. I am not looking for a handout, just a hand up so that I may regain my all important independence. I have prayed many nights before deciding to attempt a fundraiser and I always get the same answer, I should go ahead and do it. Today I finally decided to listen in the faith that God, and wonderful people like you would be willing to find it in your hearts to donate to my cause. I know that to some people $5,500 may not be a lot, but to me that is a half years pay almost even if I didn't have bills to pay. With my bills that would be a goal I might potentially reach in 5 years. I'm asking for kind donors to assist in helping me reach the outside world much quicker. I know there are many 501c organizations out there that help veterans get $15,000 track chairs and stuff, but issue being is that they require a letter of VA benefits and I have never felt the need to file with the VA and even if I were to do so now that could still potentially take years. It took almost 3 just to get my SSA disability. Insurance doesn't cover all terrain wheelchairs either typically. As such I am on my own to attempt to get an offroad capable wheelchair unless great caring folks such as yourselves are willing to help me out. I thank you in advance for helping me reach my goal and sincerely hope to be able to in a short time show video of what your donations have allowed for me to be able to do.