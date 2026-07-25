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Disabled, 82-yr-old, scam victim, eviction looming

Goal$14,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTracey K Houston

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tracey K Houston

Disabled, 82-yr-old, scam victim, eviction looming

My name is Florine Magness. I am 82-years-old and disabled, living with multiple serious health problems. I rely on a small Social Security disability check as my only income.


Since January, my rent has increased by $300 a month. During the winter, my utility bills became much higher than I could afford. To keep a roof over my head and pay for basic necessities, I borrowed money, but I've learned that you can't borrow your way out of debt.


I am blessed to live with my elderly caregiver. Without that help, I would likely be homeless.


To make matters worse, both my caregiver and I were victims of scams while trying to find ways to earn enough money to survive. Those losses have left us in an even more difficult financial situation. We made the mistake of taking out payday loans and other personal loans due to the false promises of what we eventually realized were scammers. It's very embarrassing and humiliating to admit that we fell prey to these unethical people who weren't trying to help us during our rough financial path, they were just trying to help themselves to whatever money we could borrow. If it wasn't for a dear friend who eventually extracted this information from me about the money I allegedly was supposed to have coming to me, and she alerted me to all the red flags that I was blinded to, the realization dawned on me that she was right, we had been scammed, and the money we sent with the hopes that we'd get more in return was gone forever. She demanded that I block the numbers of these scammers and insisted I don't answer calls from numbers I don't recognize. The precarious financial positions of my caregiver and myself and the hope for something better, a financial break, is how we fell victim to these scammers. Scammers preying on two little old ladies who weren't versed in the red flags of scammers. And now we are left with the high interest payday loans that I cannot repay, that are automatically being deducted from our accounts leaving not enough to pay the rent or utilities. Any donations made will be directly handled and distributed to the creditors by my dear friend who opened my eyes. A few years ago, she also bailed me out of an emergency situation in the past with her own money when she was financially able to do so and then provided me with a 0% interest loan to repay her at $100/month, which I paid her back in full. Unfortunately, I fell into the same trap of emergency high interest payday loans again and I can't dig myself out by myself. Which is why I am now humbly asking for help.


Today, we are three months behind on our rent and two months behind on our utility bills, with an eviction looming. The rising costs of groceries, medications, and everyday living continue to make it harder just to get by. I have reached the point where I cannot borrow any more because I have no way to repay it.


For further transparency, here is the breakdown of our financial desperation:

$3,600.00 - Rent (3 months past due)

$900.00 - Utilities (3 months past due)

$1,440.00 - Car payment (3 months past due)

$7,875.00 - High Interest Payday and personal loans

$100/mo - Medical expenses

$400/mo - Groceries and household items

$50/mo - gas

--------

$14,365.00 - Total owing


Rather than simply asking for help, I would like to offer something meaningful in return. I am making available a digital download of my late cousin, the legendary country music star Warner Mack's final album, Better Than Ever, which was released shortly before his passing.


This album was very special to Warner. He wanted it to represent the very best of his life's work. Better Than Ever features many of his #1 hits, along with a couple of songs that were never previously released. It is a fitting tribute to his remarkable career, and I hope it will be a blessing to everyone who receives it.


For 17 years, I had the privilege of being a caregiver for Warner as he battled Parkinson's disease. Throughout my life, I have also been a caregiver for my mother, my father, and several other loved ones during their final years. Being a caregiver for others has always been a calling in my life.


Funds raised will first be applied toward past-due rent, utilities, groceries, and essential medications. If there are additional funds beyond those immediate needs, they will help provide ongoing housing, living expenses, and other bills so that my caregiver and I can remain in our home.


If you feel led to help, any donation—large or small—will be deeply appreciated.


Please don't put yourself under financial strain to help me. Only give if your heart and your circumstances allow.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express.


May God richly bless you.


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