Disability

My husband and I have been working since we were teens. 16 years ago my husband became disabled from pancreatis. He continued working when he could. I continued working until the last 2 years when it became dangerous to leave him alone because of his now increasing neuropathy in both feet.

He falls often. We have depleted all our savings and retirement to pay hospital and medical bills. We need tires on our car and have no way of getting them. I have been praying. I have been debating on posting here because it feels like I am not trusting God enough.

Thank you for you time and all Prayers are appreciated.