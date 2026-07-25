Direct Venezuela Disaster Relief Assistance

Help the United Cajun Navy Deliver Hope to Earthquake Survivors in Venezuela





When disaster strikes, every hour matters.





The recent earthquake in Venezuela has left entire communities devastated. Families have lost their homes, thousands are searching for loved ones, and heartbreaking reports continue to emerge of children who remain missing or have been separated from—or tragically lost—their families.





These are the moments when experienced disaster responders are needed most.





The United Cajun Navy is preparing to deploy one of the most important international humanitarian missions in our organization's history. After working closely with Venezuelan officials, we are grateful to announce that our first-wave response team's travel visas have now been officially approved , allowing us to begin this urgent mission.





Our initial deployment will include experienced search-and-recovery personnel who have responded to some of the most challenging disasters in the United States and abroad. Their mission is to assist local authorities in search efforts where requested, help reunite families whenever possible, support humanitarian operations, and begin immediate assessments of the communities with the greatest needs.





At the same time, our logistics team will begin moving critical humanitarian supplies already staged in our warehouse. These supplies include medical equipment, emergency response gear, water purification resources, food, hygiene supplies, and other life-saving necessities.





Our volunteers are ready.

Our warehouse is ready.

Now we need your help to get them there.

A Rare Request for Help





If you've followed the United Cajun Navy over the years, you know that we rarely ask the public for financial support.





Thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors, corporate partners, and supporters, we have been able to maintain disaster response capabilities and pre-position emergency supplies without launching formal fundraising campaigns for quite some time.

This mission is different.





The humanitarian need in Venezuela is real and urgent, and the cost of transporting both our experienced response teams and humanitarian aid internationally is beyond what we can absorb through our normal operating resources.





Unlike many disaster relief organizations, we are not asking you to help us purchase relief supplies. Because of the generosity of our supporters, those supplies are already in our warehouse and ready to deploy.





The challenge is getting both our people and those supplies into the disaster zone.





Our advance team and critical equipment must travel by air so relief operations can begin immediately. Additional humanitarian cargo—including medical supplies, emergency equipment, water purification resources, food, hygiene supplies, and other essential relief materials—will follow by ship.





Because Venezuela is nearly twice the distance of our previous international deployment to Jamaica, transportation costs are expected to be approximately double.





Your donation doesn't buy supplies.

It delivers them!





It also helps place experienced search-and-recovery professionals where they are needed most during the critical early days following this tragedy.





Every dollar helps move trained volunteers, humanitarian cargo, and life-saving assistance from our warehouse into the hands of families struggling to recover.





Every day matters.

Every child found matters.

Every family reunited matters.





Every donation brings us one step closer to delivering hope, relief, and recovery to the people of Venezuela.





The United Cajun Navy has always believed that disasters do not recognize borders, politics, or backgrounds. Neither should compassion.





Our mission has always been simple:

People Helping People.