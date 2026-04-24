Dire straits

Honestly I don't know where to begin, my situation is dire I have been unemployed since September of last year, my vehicle is on the verge of being repossessed and I am currently homeless living in my camper which is parked at a truck stop because I have no money and I can't leave for the same reason. I am hoping to raise enough funds to pay off my vehicle and get a food trailer business so I can rely on myself and not need help in the future as I have excellent cooking skills and believe everything is better when made from scratch. Don't like asking for help but I honestly have nowhere else to turn.