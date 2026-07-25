Dire need of shelter

Hope for Uganda’s Children ❤️

My friend Rashid and I have connected with a small group of children in Uganda who are in urgent need of help. These precious kids are facing challenges no child should ever have to endure. They need consistent food, a safe place to sleep, basic necessities, and the opportunity to simply be children.

Right now, they have very little support. We’re doing everything we can, but we know we can’t do it alone.

Our heart is to raise funds to help provide:

Nutritious meals Safe shelter Clothing and blankets Clean water Basic medical care School supplies and other daily essentials

Every dollar, every share, and every prayer makes a difference. No gift is too small when it comes to changing a child’s life.

We believe these children were not forgotten by God, and together we can remind them that they are deeply loved, seen, and valued.

Thank you for standing with us as we bring hope where it’s needed most. ❤️



