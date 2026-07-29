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Support for Dinah DeLuca

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$10,955 USD

Fundraiser created byLeanne Jamieson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Louis Deluca

Support for Dinah DeLuca

Dinah DeLuca has been a devoted volunteer at Prestonwood Pregnancy Center for many years, faithfully serving others with a generous and compassionate heart.


Several years ago, Dinah was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor. Since then, she has faced her journey with remarkable courage — enduring multiple surgeries, countless treatments, and unimaginable challenges. She currently has multiple tumors that continue to grow, along with blood clots that cannot be treated with blood thinners due to the nature of her condition. With conventional cancer treatment options exhausted, we are trusting God for a miracle and clinging to hope.


Dinah has spent her life pouring into others. Now, as she receives hospice care, we have the privilege of coming alongside her and her husband, Louis, to offer the same love and support she has so freely given.


If you feel led, please consider contributing in one or both of the following ways:


Financial Support — Any gift, large or small, will help ease the burden on Dinah and Louis during this incredibly difficult season.


Meal Train — A warm, home-cooked meal is one of the most meaningful ways to show love to a family navigating hardship.


Thank you for taking a moment to care for someone who has dedicated so much of herself to caring for others. Dinah and Louis are deeply loved, and your generosity means the world.


From Dinah and Louis:

When your pain seems overwhelming—

God’s healing power never stops.

Some days the pain is a whisper;

Other days it screams so loud you can barely think.

And you wonder if anyone truly understands how exhausting it is

To live in a body that seems to be fighting against you…

Every single day.

This battle feels incredibly isolating.

God’s healing works in ways we cannot always understand or predict.

Even in the deepest pain, God’s promises of restoration remain unchanged.

His healing can come through modern medicine, through rest, through time…

Sometimes, through miracles that you never expected.

I release my physical burdens into His capable hands.

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