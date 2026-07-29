Dills headstone

Hey I’m starting this for my mother in law who would love the help in getting her beloved son a head stone… it would mean a lot to us if you could help of course you don’t have to if you can’t but it would mean a lot to her for him to have one… he tragically passed in a motorcycle accident June 23 2025, he had a way of making everything better with just one joke would do anything to make someone’s day better even if it meant giving the shirt off his back to do so and he took that very literal anyone that knew him knew how big of a heart he had..