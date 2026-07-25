Dig for borehole, water storage tanks and tower

It has been a dream to create and build a wellness assisted living homes for ones under recovery or of older age who need some support and care away from the bustling capital of Nairobi. In a busy work life schedule, it's hard to care for loved ones in their older ages and this would provide an alternative and unique arrangement for such care to be facilitated.

The land has already been acquired/bought which is approximately an hour's drive from Nairobi city.

What's needed is a water dig, tower structure and tanks for storage.

Once the water is flowing, it will further enable for a Natural Eco-friendly home to be designed and Constructed in a sustainable way that's in resonance with the natural surrounding beauty and tranquility of the environment.

The idea is to create a self-sustainable living space that can cater for the needs as well as provide activities to work and grow its own foods.





We would be eternally grateful for your kind donations as this will help bring to life this vision and allow for a chance to be of service to the community.