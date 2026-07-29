Dier need of help for me and my teens

When me and my teens were homeless I fell behind on my vehicle payments I just got a job and secured housing and my daughter is sick currently with her hyper idg fever syndrom she is applying for another job as soon as she is well enough and my son is applying for a summer job my fear is without our vehicle we will end up on the street this time homeless again.our vehicle is vital to our family we use it for food banks when we dont have to utilize them , doctors appointment medication pick up and to go to laundry mats to do our clothes to keep them clean.we are needing a miricle and have to have the funds directly payed to the vehicle and tow fees because when it was repossesd it was taken to tow.god bless anyone thank