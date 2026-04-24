Didi and Almus missionary year

Hello everyone, my name is Didi, and during high school I felt pretty lost and nervous about what I wanted to do in my future. This turned my world upside down trying to figure out what the plans for my future would be. After so much thought and stress, I finally went back to the place that comforted me when no place could... the chapel. After a lot of thought and prayer, it dawned on me that being a missionary would be something that seemed pretty cool. Not only had I been trying to better my relationship with God, but I saw the work that the missionaries had done this year, which inspired me to consider it as an option. This little mustard seed in my head turned into long talks with Father Thomas, trying to figure out why I wanted this. After a bit of convincing, I finally talked with my parents about the year. Their words of encouragement and loving, endless support only reinforced my idea of going on this year. Finally, I sit here now in the Final step of going off to hopefully teach the younger generation and maybe learn a few things myself. Any donation, no matter how small, helps out. I really appreciate every single one of you, and I'm praying for every single one of you. Thank you so much, and God Bless.





Hello, everyone, my name is Almu