DIabetic with severe Neuropathy in need of Vehicle

Hello, I am Matthew. I am desperate to get a vehicle. A year ago the vehicle I was using for work broke down and wasn't repairable. I had to give up my delivery job which provided all my income. I was able to find work near me but it's becoming to much to have to walk 3 miles to work and another 3 home with my condition. I'm trying to raise enough to get me into a cheap reliable vehicle so I can get back into Delivery work which pays enough to cover all my expenses. I'm not looking to get a new car, just a cheap used one that is reliable for this work. Please, any help to get me back into a vehicle so I can make a living would be real helpful.