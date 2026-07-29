Dewaynes fight for life Stage 4 cancer

Dewayne has been courageously battling stage 4 cancer for the past five years, and he needs our help now more than ever. Due to recent economic changes, he has lost his Medicaid coverage, while insurance premiums and life-saving medication costs continue to rise.

His cancer has recently progressed, requiring a return to aggressive chemotherapy. Over the course of his treatment, medical expenses have exceeded $2 million. While Medicare has covered much of this, the remaining costs are still overwhelming.

In addition to medical bills, Dewayne depends on holistic remedies and natural supplements that help support his strength and overall well-being during treatment. These essential items are not covered by insurance and add to the financial strain.

His fiancée and dedicated caregiver, Kamil, is working two jobs to support him, but the expenses have become more than she can manage alone.

We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support shown so far. Any contribution—big or small—will help Dewayne continue his fight and ease the burden on his family during this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you for your kindness and support.