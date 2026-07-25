Device needs repairs upgrades

I was blessed, in Feb/Mar 2025 to finally obtain a much needed mobility scooter. I obtained the scooter and there have been some issues, first with batteries being replaced and upgraded to deep cycle (which didn't improve much). But now, I have multiple things going on: the seat is now broken; and I need to replace batteries (preferably with Lithium)





I have put 350 miles on the scooter since March 2025, the number would be higher if it weren't for the battery/range limiting issues.





Thank You to those whom share, donate, or even just offer up a prayer.





God Bless