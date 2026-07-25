Devastating losses have caused temporary emergency





Emergency Housing Relief: Rebuilding After Theft and Shelter Stay. I am 59 years old and disabled. I recently had an unexpected, unwanted divorce which left me financially devastated and destitute.

Campaign Description

My Story

I am reaching out for urgent help to secure my housing after a series of devastating setbacks. After the unexpected end of a 30-year marriage and a six-month stay in a homeless shelter, I finally managed to find a place of my own. Driven by empathy, I opened my doors to someone else facing homelessness to give them a safe place to stay.

The Crisis

While I was recently hospitalized, that individual took advantage of my absence and stole literally everything I own. I have returned from the hospital to an empty home, and this sudden, cruel loss has left me short on rent and facing the terrifying possibility of losing my hard-earned stability. The woman stole everything I mean socks, underwear, towels sheets everything! She also stole an old phone and tap and paid her way through my entire savings that I had managed to build up over a short period of time.

How Funds Will Be Used

I am raising money to cover my immediate rental shortage so I can keep my home and replace essential everyday items. Every dollar raised will go directly toward keeping a roof over my head and rebuilding my life from scratch.

How You Can Help

Donate: Any amount helps me secure my housing and start over. I am also happy to take used items, Goodwill gift cards or salvation army gift certificates.

Share: Sharing this link with your friends, family, and community helps immensely.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and for helping me stay safe and housed during this incredibly difficult time.

The rental shortage to prevent eviction is 396.00





Most of all will you please join me in prayer that I can recover from this setback and face my medical situation without fear. Please also pray that I will be more discerning in the future :-)