Devastated to Recovery

On June 11, 2023, my mom took her last breath. She hid a cancer diagnosis for nearly 3 years & shared it 6 days before she passed. This loss completely devastated me.

In the midst of this devastation, I made choices that I am definitely NOT proud of. Despite have a M.A. in Counseling and being an experienced school counselor for nearly 20 years, I failed to recognize my own depression. I absolutely abused my ADDERRALL (prescribed to me by my Dr as well as purchasing from others) and I lost everything. I recognized that I needed help (after burning many bridges) and quit cold turkey on my own at the end of September 2025. I have been clean since quitting. I checked myself into a mental health facility to deal with the depression as well as the drug abuse. I literally lost everything.





I am attempting to rebuild my life one step at a time. I was able to rent a car through a company called Mobi & started doing gig work. Last night I went to help my daughter in love with my newborn grandson & misunderstood where guest parking was. Unfortunately the car was towed. Currently this vehicle is my lifeline to being able to work my gigs as well as have transportation to interviews and counseling appointments.





I am so grateful for any assistance or consideration provided. If you would like for me to provide verification of the tow & etc. You may email me at Rhasi@me.com. Additionally, I am prepared to provide a copy of the receipt after retrieving the car to any one who has donated. Thank you for your time & consideration.







