Determined Mother

Hello, my name is Erica, and I am a single mother of four amazing children. I am reaching out for support during one of the most challenging yet important seasons of my life.





As a mother, my greatest goal has always been to provide a safe, stable, and loving home for my children. To create a brighter future for our family, I made the decision to pursue a nursing degree. Becoming a nurse is more than a career choice—it’s an opportunity to build long-term stability, serve others, and provide my children with the life they deserve.





Balancing nursing school, raising four children, and managing everyday expenses has been incredibly difficult. Between tuition costs, books, transportation, childcare, rent, utilities, groceries, and other household needs, the financial strain has become overwhelming. Despite working hard and staying committed to my education, there are times when I struggle to make ends meet.





I am asking for help so I can continue my nursing education without sacrificing the basic needs of my children. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help cover:





Nursing school tuition and fees

Textbooks and required supplies

Childcare expenses

Rent and utilities

Groceries and household necessities

Transportation to school, clinicals, and work





This journey has not been easy, but I refuse to give up on my dreams or my children. With your support, I can stay focused on completing nursing school and creating a future where I can provide financial security and opportunities for my family.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, and your community would mean just as much.