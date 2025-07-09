Destroyed flock cameras

Hey yall, I’m an 18yo in California, and I got arrested for stealing flock cameras. I got bailed out and my court date is in September. Each camera costs 2400 and I did 3, so I’m really hoping I can get help paying for the fees since I’ll likely have to pay them back as well as serve time. I’m not an anarchist, I started new medication a week or two prior, and would like help paying the heavy fees. That’s basically the whole story, my full name is Zachariah Mabie and my arrest was about in the middle of July, it should show up in Google. My email is zackmabie@icloud.com so you can let me know if anyone has questions.