Destiny's School Fund

I was hit by a car in June of 2021. The woman dragged 17 year old me from one corner to another while operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs. I developed CIDP and can no longer stand/walk on my own, and suffer from many illnesses as a result of the neuropathy. I want to make my family proud of me by becoming one of the first people, in the family, to get a degree. The only problem, businesses discriminate against disabled people. I worked many jobs over the years, but once i became disabled, many businesses declined to hire me without doctors notes. I want to be able to support myself and my family, but unfortunately I can't do that without help.