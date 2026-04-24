Destined for ministry

I never thought I had a purpose until I started a wives ministry. Now the only thing I want to do is continue my education with a bachelors in ministry. I feel it was my true calling. I have 2 endorsement letters from a pastor at my church and from a member of the church stating that I would be an excellent student based upon my involvement in the church this is something I wholeheartedly want to do with my life I feel I was called by God do spread the word to those who needed please help me fulfill my dream enjoying a bachelor ministry.