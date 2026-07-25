Desperately Need Help Getting Car Fixed

My car has been broke down for almost a month now. Its stuck at the shop in Hazard atm because I cant come up with the full amount to pay to get it fixed because my old man lost his job after he was unable to get to work without transportation. We cant get to a store cant get to the dr cant get anywhere cause no one will help with rides even when we have gas money. I have 2 boys age 2 and 4 that stay with me on the weekends and that im supposed to have all summer but im not able to because its not safe to keep them for that long when I dont have a car. This past month has already been beyond stressful us just trying to take care of ourselves and get rent paid so we dont lose our place of living either. Even a dollar helps!!