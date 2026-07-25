Desperately need help

Hello my name is Brandy and I'm doing this fundraiser for 2 reasons. #1 is to get my vehicle fixed so we can make it to n from appointments. I'm a chronic pain patient and disabled. The second reason is for medical services for Lilith Storm. She is the sweetest kitten there ever was! She's barely imo 5 months old. A little over a month ago while I was doing yardwork I noticed a vehicle (cab) stopped on the road n seen a man coming back from the woods n getting in to drive off. I had a bad feeling so went to look. That's when I found her limp body battered and bloody! I brought her home n took care of her and prayed she'd survive! Her entire left eye was full of blood and she had blood around her nose and mouth. Thankfully it turned out no internal damage and no broken bones. A cpl hours later I was sent a video after posting about what happened. In this video the owner of All Night Taxi Conrad Fusco could clearly be seen brutally attacking her!! Legal actions have been taken! But she still has medical needs that I'm asking for help for. As well as spaying, shots n microchip. The evil man is in jail awaiting trial. The video and confession n other info is posted on her tiktok Lilith Storm. I don't like asking for help but I have 6 rescue dogs n 4 rescue cats. I could use help with getting everyone up to date on shots as well and more food!! We would truly appreciate any n all help! Bless you