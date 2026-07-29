Desperately NEED dental implants

Dental implants

Thanks for looking!

54 SWM adult orphan

Broke,no income or dental insurance

I am in so much PAIN physically & mentally.

The cost of "ALL on 4" implant dentures is approximately $30-50k which is INSANE and probably WHY millions are in the SAME situation as I.

I want the PAIN gone,able to smile,kiss,interact with people, regain lost confidence also the side effects of this has caused GI issues which I believe would be greatly reduced if not gone if my food was chewed/digested correctly.

my father(deceased) had terrible teeth and I must have inherited them,he had dentures and never fit correctly because of bottom jaw,which I have also and several dentists have told me regular dentures would not work for me.

All dentist, implant center,etc would ALL be verified...

Thanks for viewing... And please pass it on .