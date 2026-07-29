Desperately need a new roof

Hi everyone. We are a family of four living in a leaky home. Our roof started leaking recently into the house and we do not have the funds to replace. Last year our boiler and water heater had to be replaced at the start of winter. We got a high interest rate loan to replace those and are still paying it off. Mom and dad work full time jobs. We don't have any savings or credit and survive paycheck to paycheck. Thank you for your donation.