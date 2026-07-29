Desperately need a new furnace

My furnace has a significant crack and won't make it another winter. I need to get it replaced by September but I simply don't have the funds. I'm collecting bottles and working extra hours and doing side jobs where I can but I'm not confident these measures will get my family where we need to be by winter. Everything helps. I usually despise asking for help but...desperate times...

I appreciate everyone who donates or shares or even just takes the time to read this. Keep your heads up!