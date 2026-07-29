DESPERATE TO GET HOME SCARED N ALONE

I’m in France trying to get back to Seattle Wa someone stole my backpack with my money to fly back home I’m in ladefense France n been here over 3 weeks sleeping where I can I came to buy materials to start a small trading co.. materials I got n are sitting waiting for me at customs til I get money for ticket to fly back I can pay anyone back after I start my biz in Seattle I desperately need help to get back it’s been a terrible journey n I was dumb n bought a one way ticket here cuz wasn’t sure how long I was gonna stay n niw I’m stuck n have no family to help me! I have never done this n this is all new to me and appreciate any kind of help or suggestions to get home I pray to God day n night to please guide me home safe n soon. I could use some prayers too. Any bit helps n I thank everyone in advance n can pay ya back after I get home n up biz up n running.. PLEASE HELP A SMALL BUSINESS WOMEN THATS WAS TRYING TO MAKE IT HAPPEN N TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF BEING ALONE IN A DIF COUNTRY! Thx