Desperate single mom

I'm a single mom of 3 who left an abusive relationship. I obtained a home (a fixer upper) and I've spent every penny I had and received donations to afford the materials for the much needed repairs. Recently I received a notice about back taxes on the property. I work but I don't make enough to pay what is needed on time. If I don't pay it on time the state will take the house. I can't afford to get another place to live. Anything helps and I will be beyond grateful for anything. Thank you for your time.