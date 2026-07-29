Desperate need of help

Hello, my name is Christopher and I have gone through many hardships in the last 6 years. I am a single father struggling with medical issues that now have been on going and tiresome. I have had 17 surgeries in less then 2 years and have been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver which is in stage 4 that is now requiring a liver transplant. I have to travel from my home town to San Antonio Texas which is 3 and half hours away. I am constantly going to around 6 doctor visits a week here alone in my hometown which has taken a toil on my financial situation. I am not able to do the things I was able to do and I am not able to work. Even going through this I have always smiled and not let what is going on to stop me for being a light for a random person. I am desperate but I know the Lord has me in situations that I was not thinking I could make ends meet. I prayed this morning for help and praised him for everything and then I come across this platform and I said thank you Lord. I am close to losing my only vehicle that helps me get around to my appointments cause of my financial situation and my insurance. Daily essentials have become very hard for me to get very hard for me to stay afloat. I was in a major car accident on August 29th of last year and was on foot to my appointments. I would greatly appreciate if I was blessed with help.