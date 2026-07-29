Desperate need for my wider

@Hey what's ECV, I'm Sasquatch. My only daughter is going through an incredibly difficult time in San Diego. I moved to Texas last APRIL and boy is it different. I have a stable job here that like a lot of us barely pays the bills. ECV is about helping Widders and Orphans. I've thoroughly enjoyed my 16 years in being a clamper. I've done plenty of work through 1853.

I need help for my daughter Gracie like yesterday. Let's please help out my orphan. Big or small donations will be greatly appreciated.

What sayeth the brotheren? @ go fund me