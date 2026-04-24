Desperate need for hip replacement

I'm in need of a hip replacement and I cannot afford it. My Medicare insurance has a $6,000 deductible, I'm behind in my mortgage payments because of the high premiums I have paid to Medicare, my vehicle desperately needs new tires, and no bank will give me a loan. In addition I owe money to my medical center and I can't afford to pay the minimum payments they require. I can't even win $4 when I've bought a lottery ticket. I don't qualify for assistance as I have a full-time job.

I came close to dying over 20 years ago when I almost drank myself to death. I've been sober for over 20 years now and built my credit back up until a banker talked me into a HELOC which is why I'm in even more debt. My house looks great but I have no money to pay for food or gas sometimes. My dogs have been fed rice when money gets tight. I can't play with them because of my hip, and working in my gardens is totally out of the question. Weeds have taken over what I used to be so proud of.

If you can find it in your heart to donate anything I will forever be grateful.







