Desperate momma of 2. Praying for your help

Three months ago, I had a great job using my college degree I just received months prior and life was great. My landlord told me that I had five days to move out because he was tired of making payments on his new house and wanted his old house that was paid off, back. I'm a single mother of two beautiful children already struggling so bad to make ends meet but by the grace of God, I was getting by. Then my landlord told me this news and yes it was legal because I was on a month to month lease. I lived there for three years so it's the only house my daughter ever knew because she is now 4. With no money saved I had no choice but to move in with my mom. I couldn't transfer my job due to the location I had to move to not having the same job around. My mom got evicted which forced me with no choice but to ask my sister to help me with the kids so they didnt have to be homeless with me. My sister said she didnt have the room for me (for whatever reason because we are close) but she could take in my kids. I have a few interviews lined up but I've been without my kids 5 months now and been homeless no fault of my own. Ive never done anything in life to deserve being homeless. I'm so depressed and just want to give up on life. My babies need me bad and cry every day for me. I'm about to get the news involved and let them know I started this platform to maybe get the help we need. I had to sell my car to stay in hotels with my kids before my sister said she could help. If i could just get a car again, I can get a reliable job a place and my beautiful babies back. I need them so bad, please im begging for your help!