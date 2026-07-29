Desperate Mom 😢

Im in desperately need of a place to stay me and my son are tryn our hardest to find a place to stay and transportation we have been living with different people tryn to make ends. We are living in a unsanitary environment where we have to turn water on to use restroom in the house I work but its not enough and my son work he walks from work at night which is very dangerous because we dont have gas money for transportation either jus need a fresh start on life I don't want to give up but its getting very very difficult to survive if anyone can help us i will be more than greatful for any help we receive.