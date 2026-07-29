Desperate for Lawn mower

I have a couple of acres that were purchased a few years ago to be self sustaind on the land. It has been a lot of wood cutting and clearing so far, with 1.25 acres of grass. Right now I am in desperate need of a ride on lawn mower. I am 69 and have Myasthenia gravis and walking this has proven impossible this year, even with a self propelled mower. Any funds donated will go directly to a ride on mower, hopefully I can find a good used one cheaper then 2k. To anyone who can help, I am very grateful, and to others, keep the faith. I live in Mid Michigan, if that helps.