My Despacitegg meant a lot to me. I spent a long time working and trading to get it, and it became one of my favorite items in Roblox. Unfortunately, I made a bad trade and lost it. I know it's just a virtual item, but it was something I was really proud of and enjoyed having. I miss it a lot and would love the chance to work toward getting it back someday. Thank you to anyone who takes the time to read my story and support me.