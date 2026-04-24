Support My Work to Keep Me Writing

I am a writer who goes by the pen name of Desert Flashpoint. The articles I publish vary in topics, including religion, politics, philosophy, and prepping. Many of my peers hide their articles behind paywalls or ask for subscriptions. I will no longer do that. I believe in the free flow of information and the generosity of people. Articles from now on will always be published without financial cost to the reader. I hope each one of my readers finds value in what I write. Instead of asking for monthly or yearly subscriptions, I humbly ask for a return of that value from time to time. You decide what that is. Times are tough and everyone is in a different situation, so if $5.00 is a lot to you and that's your max, that's totally cool. If you can give more, then that is alright too. I am only asking value for value. Does that make sense?

By donating to my campaign, you are allowing me to keep writing. If you would like to find my work, please go to https://desertflashpoint.substack.com/

I am a Conservative Christian writer who is located in one of the Southwestern deserts of the United States. Born and raised in the USA.