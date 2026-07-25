DEREK CHAUVIN LEGAL DEFENSE FUND





This legal defense fund was originally set up by Derek Chauvin’s mother to pay for legal representation in the ongoing effort for justice in the Minnesota Courts. GiveSendGo has graciously hosted us for several years. Due to a recent change to their policy, we have had to move the page here.





The fight continues. Derek filed a Notice of Appeal in the Minnesota Court of Appeals at the end of June, challenging the dismissal of the Petition for postconviction relief filed last Fall. He is seeking a new trial, or an evidentiary hearing to litigate the issues in the Petition. If you believe that Derek was denied his right to a fair trial, and you want to contribute to the people who are working hard to bring the truth to light, Derek and his family would be very grateful if you would consider making a donation on his behalf.

Derek’s fight for freedom is not being funded in any part by the State of Minnesota or the police union of which he was formerly a member. The family has no way to pay for a private attorney and expert witnesses without relying on the generosity of others. As always, all of the money raised through this campaign will be used directly and exclusively to pay current attorney fees, expert witness fees, and costs associated with the legal effort toward a new trial and ultimate exoneration of Derek Chauvin.





Donations to this fund do not create an attorney-client relationship. You may donate anonymously if you choose, and thank you for your support, prayers, and desire for justice.