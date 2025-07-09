Derek Chandler Prosthesis

My brother is Derek Chandler. He was at the peak of his career, as an ICU nurse, when he was diagnosed with macular degeneration, at just 38 years of age. The eye disease progressed quickly and he became legally blind within a very short period of time. It was heartbreaking to watch my brother lose his sight. Around that same time he was diagnosed with another disease in the arthritis family, which has caused him to need hip and knee replacement. His first knee replacement went well and healed properly. During his second knee replacement surgery, he contracted an infection that has taken two years to heal along with multiple surgeries. After exhausting all options, the knee will no longer hold an artificial knee. The next step is amputation, which will unfortunately have to happen in a few months. Insurance will only pay for a basic prosthetic, but he needs something better and deserves it! My brother would do anything for anyone who asks. If you knew him before these medical issues, you know how generous and caring he is! I'm praying that you will pray and ask God what He would have you do. Any amount will help my brother regain his quality of life and be mobile again with a proper prosthetic, that will last. After losing his sight, he began swimming at the lakeshore foundation and found a new happiness in the water. Since the knee issues, he has been unable to swim. Unfortunately, nothing can be done about his eyesight as there is no cure for macular degeneration, but with a new knee, he can once again walk and finally swim. With your help, we will see him do that again very soon.



