Deputy to Warehouse Worker a Sacrifice for Honor

The Unforeseen Path

In April 2020, when I decided to add my voice to the world of independent journalism, I didn't foresee what it would become. I never imagined that starting down this path would result in a 75% cut to my income and end a career I loved—a career where I valued the work, even as my eyes opened to how corrupt the law enforcement world had become.

The Hidden Identity

I started my platforms focusing on government overreach during COVID. A specific segment of the population—conservative, small-government, and the "back the blue" crowd—embraced me immediately. They loved the work, but they didn't know the full story. I never mentioned my career.

In their eyes, I was just an independent journalist. I wasn't a hero or a deputy seeking a stage. I was a quiet, behind-the-scenes Deputy in a Detention Center in Olmsted County, Minnesota. I had been there since 2009 and fully planned on retiring from that position. But within a month of launching my platform, Sheriff Torgerson launched his first assault.

The First Warning

It wasn't for dereliction of duty or ethics complaints. They came after me for daring to challenge the Mayor of Rochester. I had made a video calling her words to the George Floyd protesters—who were gathering in front of the County Government Center—dangerous. I didn't speak as a deputy; I spoke as a citizen journalist holding an elected official accountable for her rhetoric.

The day after I commented on Mayor Kim Norton, Brian Howard approached me. In a private conversation, he admitted he agreed with my comments. But then came the warning: he told me to be very careful, claiming people would likely want to "hunt down" where I worked. It was a clear signal that my career was now being used as leverage to silence me.

The Paper Trail

I ran him through the policy and procedure manual. I hadn’t violated a single rule, and he agreed. I followed up immediately with an email documenting our conversation—a paper trail I hold to this day. His response was bureaucratic dodging: a brief note suggesting we "talk about it later." He wanted it off the record. That "talk" wouldn't take place for nearly a year—and when it finally did, it was under far more dire circumstances.

Crossing the Line

By late 2020, I began interviewing business owners keeping their doors open in defiance of the governor’s shutdown orders. These people were on the verge of losing everything. I did a deep-dive story on Lisa Hanson, owner of The Interchange Bistro in Albert Lea. In that reporting, I exposed constitutional violations and abuses orchestrated by City Attorney Kelly Martinez and Chief of Police J.D. Carlson. Bringing those names into the light put me directly in their crosshairs.

The Escalation

My reporting had begun to expose the agenda of leftist activists embedded within government, and I triggered a massive response. They were angry because I was defending victims of tyranny and pointing out violated rights.

Because my reporting touched on the system I was part of, the blowback from a small handful of colleagues was immediate. One social worker I had stood beside inside the Detention Center numerous times decided I wasn't worthy of my position. She didn't just want me silenced; she wanted me gone.

The Hunt for a Reason

Unbeknownst to me, Martinez and Carlson were working behind the scenes to dox me. They contacted the BCA and the FBI; both attempts failed. When they couldn't get federal or state authorities to bite, they filed formal complaints with my employer.

Instead of standing on his oath, Sheriff Torgerson turned on me. In February 2021, the war began on multiple fronts. First came disciplinary step notices—a conversation with Brian Howard I have entirely on video. A week later, they launched an internal investigation, spending thousands of taxpayer dollars to scrutinize me. The Sheriff hired an attorney from Soldo Consulting to pick apart every aspect of my life. They kept me on duty, forcing me to work under the pressure of knowing a paid career assassin was trying to paint me as a potentially violent domestic terrorist. My real offense was refusing to stay quiet about corruption.

The Final Stand

On April 30, 2021—exactly one year and five days after I launched the media platform—they sent me home on administrative leave with the intent to terminate me. I sat in limbo until the end of October, when they finally began offering settlements. They knew they couldn’t win a legal case; their only option was trying to buy their way out.

The Choice of Integrity

I knew I could never return to that office. I would never be safe there. I accepted the settlement and used it as a lifeline to keep my family afloat while I searched for a new path. That search eventually landed me in a warehouse, where I work over 40 hours a week today.

The 75% Shift

Between the warehouse and my investigative work, I put in over 60 hours a week. Yet, I bring home nearly 75% less than I did as a deputy. People ask why I would make that trade. The answer is simple: I chose integrity over comfort. I stood on conviction, even when the cost was my livelihood.

A Legacy of Sacrifice

For years, our family lived a life defined by deliberate choices. We decided early on to home-educate our children, a commitment that required us to live differently. While others bought new cars or planned trips to Disney World, we took day trips and found joy in our home and small town. We viewed it as an investment.

The Architect of the Home

My wife, Maggie, was the center of that investment. She was the molder and the shaper—the architect who built our children into the adults they are today. She didn't just teach academics; she taught them how to navigate the world with character. She spent years pouring her soul into their foundation, ensuring they knew who they were before the world tried to tell them otherwise.

The Breaking Point

Because of that 75% loss in income, the life we built was forced to change. Maggie had to return to the workforce to help us survive the financial fallout. But the weight of those years took a toll that numbers on a spreadsheet couldn't capture.

The Silent Damage

In November 2024, the pressure manifested in a heart attack that nearly stole her away from me. While the generosity of friends kept us afloat during her recovery, the reality was clear: the damage had been done long before her heart faltered. The true damage began the moment they came for my career and forced our family into survival mode.

The Cumulative Weight

Maggie fought her way back and eventually returned to work, but even then, we couldn't catch a break. The business she worked for moved to a new town. She didn’t quit; she adapted and secured a new position, waiting out weeks of transition while we lived as frugally as possible. She is back to work now, but the years of carrying that weight have left us in a hole we cannot climb out of alone.

A Humbling Shift

This is a difficult moment for me. For years, I have been the one pointing my audience toward fundraising campaigns for others—using my platform to help those victimized by the system. To be the one standing here now, asking for that same help, is humbling and humiliating. I have always preferred to be the shield, but I’ve realized I cannot execute the plan I have in place if I am still gasping for air.

Partnership Not a Handout

I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for partners to help me get back to shore. Most of you know me through my video work at MBRR Media, but many don’t know my heart has always been in writing. By partnering with us, you aren't just helping my family stabilize; you are gaining access to the side of my work that usually stays behind the scenes.

The Exchange

Every person who chooses to partner with us through a donation will receive a free paid membership to my Substack. On the paid side of that platform, I am opening up my soul. You will find my poetry, short fiction, and personal memoirs. These aren't just accounts of my time in uniform; they are the stories of my life and the experiences that moved me to fight for justice.

You will read the raw, autobiographical account of my journey from a "back the blue" loyalist to an activist who believes in total government accountability. I’ll be sharing the "how" and the "why" behind who TC Pearson truly is.

Confronting the Giants

This is a glance at my soul and a deep look into what compels me to stand up to the giants of tyranny. We aren't talking about fantasy; we are talking about the very real giants of corruption that exist today. I commit to keeping those essays, poems, and stories coming to you at least once a week for as long as I am granted life on this Earth.

I remain your humble servant-

TC