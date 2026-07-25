Deputy Mortimer was shot in the line of duty while working for the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office on July 17, 2026.

He was assisting on a larceny investigation and came across the suspect in question when a fight ensued and Deputy Mortimer was shot in the leg with his own firearm. After being shot in the leg, the suspect attempted to shoot Deputy Mortimer in the head before stealing his cruiser, leading other officers in a several mile pursuit before he was taken into custody.

Deputy Mortimer is the primary source of income for his family; and while he is expected to make a full recovery, his road to recovery is likely to last up to a year.

Your donation would help him and his family with additional and unexpected expenses that may arise during this time.