Depressed and hopeful

Hi friends. Some of you know that Robb was in a horrible accident in August of 2025. He rolled his truck 3 times. Thankfully only his hand was broken. He had to have pins put in to stabilize the bones. He still doesn't have full use of his hand. We think he had a seizure and that caused the accident. He is having problems with his memory and train of thought constantly. He was fired when after 2 months he was not able to keep his work up to the pace they wanted. He been out of work since November of 2025. I am working and with his unemployment we were barely making ends meet. His unemployment ran out 2 months ago and I just don't make enough to keep us a float. We are desperate right now. We are about to lose our power, phones, internet, and car insurance. I'm at a loss here. Robb has applied for hundreds of jobs. He has only had 2 calls for interviews. He got one and he didn't even get to train before that was gone as well. He feels like he is unhigherable. We had to have our new car voluntarily repoed and get a used car. Which is fine, but we are now needing to cover the taxes on that. We have sold everything of value and have nothing now. I am working 10 hour days. I just don't have anything left in me to do a second job.

So if you can help even a little bit we would be forever greatful. I love you all and thank you.

Brightest blessings to you all.