Deport Connie Kiyoshi To Ireland

A lot of people wish to "deport me to Ireland" where my family and I will be moving to. Dublin, The Republic of Ireland.





Our family is in desperate need to obtain refugee status in The Republic of Ireland to escape the people and government who are harming me, my wife, my kids, and my granddaughter.





Donating just a dollar would be greatfully appreciated. Those who hate me and wish that I would be to deported to Ireland, your donation of hate will bring us steps closer to our departure.





May the universe bless you and have mercy on your soul.





With Love,

Connie Kiyoshi and The Kiyoshi Family.