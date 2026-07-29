Dependable vehicle for a child of God.

Crystal is an amazing woman that is just this week finishing up college to be a nurse. She is a mother of 5 and a lot of the time packing around 7-8 young children. She is one of the most selfless and giving, loving and supportive friends I’ve ever known. She is a good and faithful servant to Jesus and lives to glorify God. Please, any size donation helps this amazing woman get closer to buying a dependable, 7-8 seater vehicle so that she can earn a living and continue blessing those she encounters. Prayers are encouraged and appreciated Thank you and may God bless each and every one of you.