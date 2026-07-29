Dentons Continued Dream

Hello;

This is my son Denton, from the time he was a small boy he has had a love of sharks and a care and concern for all things ocean, this deep affection has never wavered.

Denton is now 24 and wants to continue with opportunities in Ocean Conservation, and Shark Studies, however Denton is in the Autism Spectrum and does not have a traditional education. I have been homeschooling him since 8th grade in hopes of building a better learning foundation then our local school district was willing to provide. This last school year, Denton has been working with Adult Ed, and we are moving him closer to the goal of his GED, it too is not a clear cut or expedient path.

After continued challenges and hardships we have begun moving forward again and we are focused on building a small network with organizations that work in Ocean Conservation. Having gone to Florida in early 2025 we began that pursuit.

While in Florida we met with MOAT Research Laboratory, went to Tarpon Springs Aquarium, Florida Aquarium, Georgia Aquarium on the way home and for an essay won a "Day with CMA" (Clearwater Marine Aquarium) really this is where Denton's desire to get involved began some years ago. The day behind the scenes, planned for his 23rd birthday, was an amazing experience, especially since we were able to meet and interact with Hope, one of CMA's resident bottlenose dolphins and our second favorite, behind "Winter" his inspiration, who sadly passed in 2021. We also discovered a group "Tampa Bay Watch" located on the St Pete Pier, their Discovery Center was exactly what we were looking for. They offer hands on learning for anyone who wants to sign up for the classes they offer. We were able to do a necropsy on a 34" Bonnethead Shark. This was amazing for him, and we learned a great deal of valuable information. This is just one of a handful of opportunities we have found that will allow him to "just sign up" and participate. We are now in a better position to continue exploring how to build on this experience, as we have a better idea of what is available, all we need to do...... is to GET HIM THERE! :)

Sadly, I have found no grants, sponsorships or funding available for such endeavors for young adults with disabilities. I am continuing to build a road for him that does not yet exist.

Any parent with a child with special needs knows there is nothing greater then to have that child have something that they are passionate about and a genuine desire to pursue it.

This field will be great for Denton, as it would allow him learning without any barriers, although he will require some support and guidance it's all learning he can build any level of education on he desires in the future. As we discovered on our last trip, he will not need a PhD in Marine Science to work with and advocate for sharks and the ocean he loves. He will however need experience and with people that will help him learn with hands on opportunties.

Denton is a wealth of potential, continuing to encourage learning will be easier with an area of interest. Hands on learning is the perfect fit and a good motivator, Denton loves science and nature, other subjects not so much. :)

Living in Michigan, this pursuit continues to be no small undertaking as some of these opportunities require at least a 30 day commitment, others are one day, 3 day, or week long commitments such as classes, field work, camps ,and volunteering.

As a parent I want nothing more then to have him begin to truly believe that he is capable in every way to make this dream a reality. I have no greater hope for him then to see him thrive and moving forward to a life filled with direction, passion, support and independence.

However, I am not able to accomplish this entirely on my own, this will be our second step, in a lengthy road in finding additional resources, working with the learning opportunities we have already discovered, such as Tampa Bay Watch, finding other programs and future experiences he can participate in. There are larger opportunities both with University of North Florida, and the University of South Florida St Petersburg along with an eight day all inclusive research with Mote Research that is held each year, these are larger programs he is not ready for now, but we will pursue in the future. This will be an ongoing pursuit. Ideally for now we are looking for another 30 day stay, as with volunteering opportunities and such they require a small commitment of time.

With our last stay, we camped, however I am looking for ways to stay affordably. Although our last opportunity was in January, we have no specific timeline at this point, when we have raised the funds to go, we will make a plan as we have been invited back at any time we can return. There are different learning opportunities available throughout the year.

Our budget will be only for the basics, lodging, gas, food and admissions to programs that we can take advantage of again while there. Most of our last budget was spent on science/ocean related learning experiences. This is a learning adventure ,really it's more of a extensive field trip. :) Although we are able to do things we enjoy, I literally put an additional 1000 miles on our trip just driving to programs, parks and learning opportunities down the Gulf Coast, from libraries to museums and of course aquariums, I cram as much education, and inspiration as I can into our journey.





Please consider partnering with us on this next step in our journey, helping to continue building Denton's Dream.





Blessings great and small

Diane & Denton





My contact information, Email: Moonlightnshadow777@yahoo.com

If you have a questions or any resources in Ocean Conservation, Shark Studies or Marine Science.

Lastly, any support, advice, encouragement or prayers, mostly prayers that God will continue to help me pave a way for Denton in all areas of learning and life.

Denton will be an amazing advocate one day, as we should all be for our beloved oceans.





God Bless @>-------

Diane (Mom)